Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3460
treason
this weeks prompt at 52Frames is "wide aperture"... nothing was working today so fell back on the trope-y conspiracy theory shot...
maybe inspiration will strike tomorrow...
31st July 2021
31st Jul 21
0
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
4437
photos
388
followers
48
following
947% complete
View this month »
3453
3454
3455
3456
3457
3458
3459
3460
Latest from all albums
3454
681
3455
3456
3457
3458
3459
3460
Photo Details
Views
7
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
31st July 2021 7:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
knight
,
chess
,
queen
,
bokeh
,
dof
,
low key
,
dark horse
,
dark knight
,
chess pieces
,
blurism
,
dark lady
,
52frame-2021-northy
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close