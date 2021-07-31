Previous
treason by northy
Photo 3460

treason

this weeks prompt at 52Frames is "wide aperture"... nothing was working today so fell back on the trope-y conspiracy theory shot...

maybe inspiration will strike tomorrow...
☠northy

@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
