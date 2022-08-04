Sign up
Photo 3814
and we have... lift off!
this was a dumb luck capture... and it's even almost in focus 😎
4th August 2022
4th Aug 22
3
3
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
4838
photos
345
followers
43
following
1044% complete
3807
3808
3809
3810
3811
3812
3813
3814
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
1st August 2022 6:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wildlife
,
bird
,
flight
,
goose
,
nda06
Call me Joe
ace
👏❤️👏
August 5th, 2022
Islandgirl
ace
Wow that’s an awesome capture!
August 5th, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
serendipity at play :)
August 5th, 2022
