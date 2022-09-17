Previous
the portal (sooc) by northy
Photo 3841

the portal (sooc)

just muckin' around... had my camera out and took a fair number of shots the last couple of days... the only one that was any good had a horrible cant on it... so i edited and posted to VERO... this is from a quick shoot at home...
17th September 2022 17th Sep 22

☠northy

@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Photo Details

bkb in the city
Nice shot
September 18th, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
very creative
September 18th, 2022  
