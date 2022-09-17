Sign up
Photo 3841
the portal (sooc)
just muckin' around... had my camera out and took a fair number of shots the last couple of days... the only one that was any good had a horrible cant on it... so i edited and posted to VERO... this is from a quick shoot at home...
17th September 2022
17th Sep 22
2
1
☠northy
ace
@northy
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
17th September 2022 7:49pm
Tags
chess
,
queen
,
portal
,
slinky
,
chess piece
,
dark lady
,
dark queen
,
nf-sooc-2022
,
nf-sooc-2022-northy
bkb in the city
Nice shot
September 18th, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
very creative
September 18th, 2022
