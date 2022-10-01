nuit blanche - shapeshifter

Vikki ( @summerfield ) and i went to Nuit Blanche last night... it's a free, immersive, all night event in Toronto... you basically wonder around and experience a variety of art installations... the theme this year was "the space between us".... from the info they provided: "...this year's curatorial theme invites artists to transform the city with works that tell stories about their connection to place, culture, community and the environment. With a focus on urban, polar and Pacific landscapes...."
We only stayed for a few hours, but it was fun and fascinating!
the above is part of the Shapeshifter exhibit... my laptop is running low on power so i'll update later with an explanation of this particular exhibit...