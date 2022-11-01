Sign up
Photo 3886
strange bedfellows
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xweiQukBM_k
for the one week only challenge organized by
@summerfield
... today's prompt is "opposites"...
deets are here:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/47213/one-week-only-–-almost-post-pandemic-edition
1st November 2022
1st Nov 22
☠northy
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
star wars
penguin
graphic
stormtrooper
opposites
toy penguin
meeeeeester penguin
ipad light
northy-soundtrack
songtitle-90
owo-5
so many ideas... so little time
