about that left turn at Albuquerque by northy
Photo 3887

about that left turn at Albuquerque

this is what i would call a craptastic mess... however, i have neither the time nor energy to reshoot so we're moving on!

for the one week only challenge... never sure what to do with a prompt of ISO 100... i mean, as long as it's a "still life" shot it's pretty wide-open!!!
2nd November 2022 2nd Nov 22

☠northy

@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
