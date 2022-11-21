Previous
Next
all that remains by northy
Photo 3906

all that remains

from a dismantled window display...

prompt at 52Frames is "wabi sabi" this week....
21st November 2022 21st Nov 22

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
1070% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

summerfield ace
is this your official photo for this week? it is quite apropos. i can't find an abandoned building except for that one i always pass by on don mills. https://365project.org/summerfield/365-still/2022-10-28 can't even get near it, must shoot from the street and there's a fence. busy week this week and i have this pesky vertigo-ish feeling that might go fullblown or not at all.
November 23rd, 2022  
☠northy ace
@summerfield probably not…. Just experimenting…. Sorry to hear about the vertigo…. So let me know if you start to feel better and want to get together Saturday afternoon…. We could wander the streets in search of wabi sabi….
November 23rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise