Photo 3906
all that remains
from a dismantled window display...
prompt at 52Frames is "wabi sabi" this week....
21st November 2022
21st Nov 22
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
21st November 2022 7:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
iphone
,
iphoneography
,
wabi sabi
,
nothing to see here... move along...
,
52frames-2022-northy
,
eotb-146
summerfield
ace
is this your official photo for this week? it is quite apropos. i can't find an abandoned building except for that one i always pass by on don mills.
https://365project.org/summerfield/365-still/2022-10-28
can't even get near it, must shoot from the street and there's a fence. busy week this week and i have this pesky vertigo-ish feeling that might go fullblown or not at all.
November 23rd, 2022
☠northy
ace
@summerfield
probably not…. Just experimenting…. Sorry to hear about the vertigo…. So let me know if you start to feel better and want to get together Saturday afternoon…. We could wander the streets in search of wabi sabi….
November 23rd, 2022
