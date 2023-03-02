Sign up
Photo 4007
charge!
nothing to see here... move along!
2nd March 2023
2nd Mar 23
3
2
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5048
photos
330
followers
45
following
1097% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
4th March 2023 6:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
apple
,
macro
,
high key
,
charger
,
white on white
Sharon Lee
ace
I see your recharging
March 5th, 2023
Walks @ 7
ace
Zap!
March 5th, 2023
amyK
ace
The excellent selective focus makes this very eye-catching
March 5th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
