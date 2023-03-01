Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 4006
the pawn
so... not doing colour this year... not sure what i'm doing - other than trying to stay on top of things! carry on!
1st March 2023
1st Mar 23
1
4
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
4th March 2023 7:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chess
,
macro
,
pawn
,
low key
,
chess piece
,
black on black
Elisa Smith
ace
Love it.
March 4th, 2023
