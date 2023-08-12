Previous
pierrot by northy
Photo 4161

pierrot

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lVhJ_A8XUgc

"there's only two types of people in the world:
the ones that entertain, and the ones that observe..."
-- Circus by Brittany Spears

(which do you suppose he is?)
12th August 2023 12th Aug 23

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
1140% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise