the mean streets

for the night photography prompt at 52Frames... extra challenge is "city at night"...



still channelling "noir"... i did get up at stupid o'clock and head down to the lake to shoot cityscapes at night, but delightful as the experience was (thoroughly enhanced by some guy who'd set up this humongous sound system and was playing new age mood music at 100 decibels - srsly - it was actually pretty awesome!), the resulting images didn't really speak to me (although i will post a few of them here to cover off some gaps)...



so i came home and did this...



the silhouette is moi... (hopefully i didn't incur the wrath of the open-umbrella-in-the-house demons), printed it, glued it to cardstock and cut it out... the buildings are staples... the mist is from my mini-humidifier... added some light... and voila!