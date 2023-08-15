Previous
there's a light... by northy
Photo 4164

there's a light...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i4G-hjfMR4U
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3tmd-ClpJxA

(1) although this is meant to have the Rocky Horror song as the soundtrack for reasons i can't quite put my finger on i have Taylor Swift's "Look what you made me do" rolling around in my head...

(2) i also, for some reason, was tempted to call this "the illuminati are real" - again, no clue why... i mean, apart from the triangle... but really... that's hardly enough, is it?

(3) this is for the mundane lamp challenge... ever pondered the distinction between "light" and "lamp"? no? just me?

(4) also a possible submission for 52 frames - prompt this week is black and white minimalism...

carry on...

ps - i feel this image lacks a certain je ne sais quoi... may need to revisit tomorrow...
15th August 2023 15th Aug 23

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
1140% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
I like the image, although I did wonder about cropping the LHS to deal with your comment about lack of 'je ne sais quoi'? In any case it's an excellent response to the challenge
August 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise