there's a light...

(1) although this is meant to have the Rocky Horror song as the soundtrack for reasons i can't quite put my finger on i have Taylor Swift's "Look what you made me do" rolling around in my head...(2) i also, for some reason, was tempted to call this "the illuminati are real" - again, no clue why... i mean, apart from the triangle... but really... that's hardly enough, is it?(3) this is for the mundane lamp challenge... ever pondered the distinction between "light" and "lamp"? no? just me?(4) also a possible submission for 52 frames - prompt this week is black and white minimalism...carry on...ps - i feel this image lacks a certain je ne sais quoi... may need to revisit tomorrow...