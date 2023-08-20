lurking

for the black and white minimalism prompt at 52F... dragged myself back there this morning with the tripod... (tried to drag one of my boys to pose for me late last night but got no takers)...



yes - i moved my hand... but of the 4 shots i took this was the one i liked the best... although fwiw my second favourite is one where the camera forgot to focus and everything is fuzzy 🥴



still mulling over whether this will be the one or if i'll take another run at it tonight with some props... 'cuz really, i should've had the hat!