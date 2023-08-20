Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4170
lurking
for the black and white minimalism prompt at 52F... dragged myself back there this morning with the tripod... (tried to drag one of my boys to pose for me late last night but got no takers)...
yes - i moved my hand... but of the 4 shots i took this was the one i liked the best... although fwiw my second favourite is one where the camera forgot to focus and everything is fuzzy 🥴
still mulling over whether this will be the one or if i'll take another run at it tonight with some props... 'cuz really, i should've had the hat!
20th August 2023
20th Aug 23
0
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5290
photos
313
followers
44
following
1142% complete
View this month »
4162
4163
4165
4166
4167
4168
4169
4170
Latest from all albums
805
4167
806
4168
807
4169
808
4170
Photo Details
Views
11
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
20th August 2023 5:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
selfie
,
minimalism
,
minimal
,
52framees-2023-northy
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close