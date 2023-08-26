Previous
just hanging around 🥴 by northy
just hanging around 🥴

this week on 52frames the prompt is "upside down" with an extra challenge of optical illusion... instagram keeps telling me about wall pilates... apparently it's gonna rock my world or something... 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 so yeah... thought i'd give this a go...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KhZ9yGu2wog
Joan Robillard ace
Too funny
August 26th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Fun and I love the song!
August 26th, 2023  
JackieR ace
OOOhh its stretched your arms a lot too
August 26th, 2023  
