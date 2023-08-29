Previous
armageddon by northy
Photo 4176

armageddon

this is 14 images shot from my window at work smooshed together in PS using the darken layer style and converted to b&w in silverfx...

i'm posting a couple different takes on the same 14 shots in my other album with the collection of colourful abstracts...
29th August 2023 29th Aug 23

☠northy

@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
