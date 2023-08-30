Previous
fly like an eagle by northy
fly like an eagle

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6zT4Y-QNdto

i thought this one looked quite cool in b&w... it's a bunch of shots of the light switch panel smooshed together in PS... the little "dots" made me think of birds for some reason...
☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Suzanne ace
I like it in b&w
August 31st, 2023  
