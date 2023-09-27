two (other possible title: "crazier than us")

we're travelling on this organized trip in Wales... it's an active vacation - so lots of hiking and walking... today was meant to be a reasonably gruelling walk along the coast - only the tail end of a hurricane was scheduled to hit mid-morning so plans were changed... a few (very few) of us decided to get up super early and walk part of the trail... which had some fabulous coastal views (sadly most of my shots suck)... it was merely cool and blustery for the first little bit, but it was downright raining by the time we got to Whitesands beach... where there were a couple of folks frolicking in the water... silly rabbits!