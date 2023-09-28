Sign up
Photo 4205
somewhere in Pembrokeshire
along the coast of Wales...
really struggling to do justice to the majesty of the landscape here... it was quite something!
last day of hiking today... tomorrow a walk around Carew Castle and then the tour part of our trip is over and we head to London for a couple days on our own...
28th September 2023
28th Sep 23
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Tags
rocks
,
landscape
,
waterscape
,
cape
,
wales
,
pembrokeshire
,
oceanscape
,
uktrip2023
Humphrey Hippo
ace
This is lovely. Does feel odd someone from Canada calling Wales majestic. ;)
Not that I disagree, mind you.
Enjoy London.
September 28th, 2023
Not that I disagree, mind you.
Enjoy London.