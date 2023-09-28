Previous
somewhere in Pembrokeshire by northy
Photo 4205

somewhere in Pembrokeshire

along the coast of Wales...

really struggling to do justice to the majesty of the landscape here... it was quite something!

last day of hiking today... tomorrow a walk around Carew Castle and then the tour part of our trip is over and we head to London for a couple days on our own...
Humphrey Hippo ace
This is lovely. Does feel odd someone from Canada calling Wales majestic. ;)
Not that I disagree, mind you.
Enjoy London.
September 28th, 2023  
