family time

the discerning among you will note that this is AMERICAN football (we are Canadian)… and the true aficionados (at least those pixel peepers with a Hubble strength magnifying glass) will realize that it’s today’s game being played by Carolina vs Detroit…
for 52Frames dappled light prompt... i punched some holes in black paper and held it over the light...
also for my push challenge set by @mcseigle - which was pastiche photography... i struggled with this... i think it's a bit of this and a bit of that - borrowing from various genres... in any event, this is as close as i'm gonna get this week...