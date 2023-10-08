Previous
family time by northy
Photo 4215

family time

bonding over football...

the discerning among you will note that this is AMERICAN football (we are Canadian)… and the true aficionados (at least those pixel peepers with a Hubble strength magnifying glass) will realize that it’s today’s game being played by Carolina vs Detroit…

for 52Frames dappled light prompt... i punched some holes in black paper and held it over the light...

also for my push challenge set by @mcseigle - which was pastiche photography... i struggled with this... i think it's a bit of this and a bit of that - borrowing from various genres... in any event, this is as close as i'm gonna get this week...

@mcseigle - i'm not sure this really works, but for some reason i was at a loss with this challenge... definitely a good one - will have to try it again sometime!
October 8th, 2023  
