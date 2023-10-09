Sign up
Photo 4216
because... why????
yeah - no clue... it was just... there...
just practicing for 52Frames - this week's prompt is "street" with the extra challenge of shooting in manual - which is not easy for street!
(does it count as "street" if it's in the middle of the river?)
9th October 2023
9th Oct 23
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Tags
street
,
river
,
bicycle
,
human element
,
52frames-2023-northy
