sometimes all you need to do to make a difference in someone's life is to listen...for get pushed this week @randystreat challenged me to create an image that conveys the theme of "making a difference"...i really didn't know what to do with this one! however, this week (a) i was in a mental health first aid class for work and (b) i saw the ads for the reboot of Frasier... and so this idea popped into my head...(probably should've removed the dog toy from the background 🤣)