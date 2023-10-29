Previous
witchery by northy
Photo 4234

witchery

this was, technically, a mistake... but i liked it better than the shot i was aiming for 🥴

for 5+2's sorcery theme... and also 52F's "use a tripod" prompt...

sort of soundtrack (there was supposed to be a broom... see comment above about the "mistake"... and yeah - the vibe of the song is all wrong but i love the title 🙃)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t8OPP7HWCFg

incidentally, in some ways i was aiming to recreate this image from, gulp, 2012 (!!)
https://365project.org/northy/365/2012-10-19
☠northy

