Photo 4234
witchery
this was, technically, a mistake... but i liked it better than the shot i was aiming for 🥴
for 5+2's sorcery theme... and also 52F's "use a tripod" prompt...
sort of soundtrack (there was supposed to be a broom... see comment above about the "mistake"... and yeah - the vibe of the song is all wrong but i love the title 🙃)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t8OPP7HWCFg
incidentally, in some ways i was aiming to recreate this image from, gulp, 2012 (!!)
https://365project.org/northy/365/2012-10-19
29th October 2023
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5386
photos
305
followers
44
following
1160% complete
View this month »
4227
4228
4229
4230
4231
4232
4233
4234
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
29th October 2023 5:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hat
,
long exposure
,
motion blur
,
selfie
,
witch hat
,
northy-soundtrack
,
52frames-2023-northy
,
fiveplustwo-sorcery
