this was, technically, a mistake... but i liked it better than the shot i was aiming for 🥴for 5+2's sorcery theme... and also 52F's "use a tripod" prompt...sort of soundtrack (there was supposed to be a broom... see comment above about the "mistake"... and yeah - the vibe of the song is all wrong but i love the title 🙃)incidentally, in some ways i was aiming to recreate this image from, gulp, 2012 (!!)