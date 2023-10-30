Previous
two of hearts... by northy
Photo 4235

two of hearts...

not sure why, but for some reason it looked like there were two of them there (there weren't; there's only one)...

soundtrack (my apologies in advance for the tune cooties 🥴):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lfBdGT4dn4E

for get pushed this week @la_photographic suggested food photography... i had hoped to get a backlit shot for the other challenge, but the backlit versions of this didn't really appeal...

i was also trying for an Edward Weston vibe... not sure i entirely succeeded - but not sure it's a complete fail either...
@la_photographic - here's one... there may be others later in the week.... tx!
October 31st, 2023  
