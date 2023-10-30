Sign up
two of hearts...
not sure why, but for some reason it looked like there were two of them there (there weren't; there's only one)...
soundtrack (my apologies in advance for the tune cooties 🥴):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lfBdGT4dn4E
for get pushed this week
@la_photographic
suggested food photography... i had hoped to get a backlit shot for the other challenge, but the backlit versions of this didn't really appeal...
i was also trying for an Edward Weston vibe... not sure i entirely succeeded - but not sure it's a complete fail either...
30th October 2023
30th Oct 23
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
☠northy
ace
@la_photographic
- here's one... there may be others later in the week.... tx!
October 31st, 2023
