Photo 4275
just breathe take II
went out and got smaller bags... i think this looks a bit more proportionate...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pXRviuL6vMY
also, i give you:
see the 2:49 mark:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1SS0FKLA7bo
and
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kdrtPn9agpE
10th December 2023
10th Dec 23
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5436
photos
308
followers
43
following
1171% complete
Tags
selfie
,
paper bag
,
northy-soundtrack
,
52frames-2023-northy
Lesley
ace
Excellent- hard to choose between them really
December 10th, 2023
