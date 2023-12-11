Previous
just take those old records off the shelf 🥴 by northy
just take those old records off the shelf 🥴

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W1LsRShUPtY

yeah - wrong era 🤪

(this one might be better... i really like it, but doesn't lend itself to an awesome title...)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f-PRMB1SsHM

this week on 52frames the prompt is "colour"... and i've been told that black and white don't count... but apparently "sepia" does because it came up in the colour picker...

this thingy is actually a pencil sharpener! my hubby found it at a flea market and thought i might have use for it 😊

shot with a bit of saran over the lens, and then put through Analog FX using the wet plate 6 filter... so yeah - basically a craptastic mess...
northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Elisa Smith
Started singing as soon as I read the title.
December 12th, 2023  
