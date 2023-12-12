Sign up
Photo 4277
penguin noir
i always feel like... somebody's watching me!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7YvAYIJSSZY
playing around with a soupçon of sepia for the 52Frames "colour" prompt... yes - it's subtle... get over it 🥴
12th December 2023
12th Dec 23
1
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
4269
4270
4271
4273
4274
4275
4276
4277
Tags
sepia
,
mist
,
colour
,
penguin
,
toy penguin
,
meeeeeester penguin
,
mini humidifier
