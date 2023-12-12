Previous
penguin noir by northy
penguin noir

i always feel like... somebody's watching me!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7YvAYIJSSZY

playing around with a soupçon of sepia for the 52Frames "colour" prompt... yes - it's subtle... get over it 🥴
12th December 2023

☠northy

@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
