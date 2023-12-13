Sign up
Photo 4278
you can't run away from your past
or something... i had different plans for a photo tonight but this happened instead 🥴
some music which sort of (although perhaps not quite) goes with it...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=88sARuFu-tc
13th December 2023
13th Dec 23
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5439
photos
307
followers
43
following
1172% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
13th December 2023 9:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chess
,
queen
,
pawn
,
spotlight
,
chess pieces
,
ipad light
,
northy-soundtrack
