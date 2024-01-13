Previous
abducted by aliens (redux) by northy
abducted by aliens (redux)

for get pushed this week, @dkbarnett challenged me to do some light painting including a light spiral that fits into the scene...

i really suck at light painting... this is my second run at this... experimented with a variety of little lights and this seems to be the best of them...
13th January 2024 13th Jan 24

@dkbarnett - tried again... thanks for this challenge... definitely a technique i need to work on!
January 13th, 2024  
Jean Karvelis
really nice capture
January 13th, 2024  
Very creative, love it!
January 14th, 2024  
