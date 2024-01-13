Sign up
Previous
Photo 4309
abducted by aliens (redux)
for get pushed this week,
@dkbarnett
challenged me to do some light painting including a light spiral that fits into the scene...
i really suck at light painting... this is my second run at this... experimented with a variety of little lights and this seems to be the best of them...
13th January 2024
13th Jan 24
3
5
☠northy
ace
@northy
5472
photos
314
followers
44
following
1180% complete
Tags
tv
,
television
,
chair
,
penguin
,
dollhouse furniture
,
dollhouse chair
,
toy penguin
,
meeeeester penguin
,
northypushed
,
northy-pushed
,
dollhouse tv
,
dollhouse television
,
get-pushed-597
☠northy
ace
@dkbarnett
- tried again... thanks for this challenge... definitely a technique i need to work on!
January 13th, 2024
Jean Karvelis
really nice capture
January 13th, 2024
Aydyn
ace
Very creative, love it!
January 14th, 2024
