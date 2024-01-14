Previous
Oooooops! (I did it again)🥴 by northy
Oooooops! (I did it again)🥴

for 5+2's "oops" theme...
Rabbit mask? Check!
Black balloon? Check!
The hallway? Check!
Craptastic mess editing? Check!

also for 52Frames week 2 - which was to experiment with a new technique... I've done some playing around with the Adamski effect in the past, but never quite so intentionally...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CduA0TULnow
14th January 2024 14th Jan 24

northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?


JackieR ace
creepilly creepy (and brilliant)
January 14th, 2024  
Five plus Two ace
Love it!
January 14th, 2024  
