Previous
Photo 4310
Oooooops! (I did it again)🥴
for 5+2's "oops" theme...
Rabbit mask? Check!
Black balloon? Check!
The hallway? Check!
Craptastic mess editing? Check!
also for 52Frames week 2 - which was to experiment with a new technique... I've done some playing around with the Adamski effect in the past, but never quite so intentionally...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CduA0TULnow
14th January 2024
14th Jan 24
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5473
photos
314
followers
44
following
1180% complete
Views
18
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
13th January 2024 6:57pm
balloon
,
mask
,
hallway
,
selfie
,
craptastic mess
,
rabbit mask
,
northy-soundtrack
,
adamski effect
,
52frames-2024-northy
,
fiveplustwo-oopsididitagain
,
black balloon
JackieR
ace
creepilly creepy (and brilliant)
January 14th, 2024
Five plus Two
ace
Love it!
January 14th, 2024
