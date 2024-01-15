Previous
discombobulate by northy
Photo 4311

discombobulate

what happens if you cross a penguin with a zebra?

yeah - i don't wanna know either...

better on black i think... with the snow falling 🥴

carry on!

(I should note that the prompt at 52F this week is black and white and i have no clue where to begin!)

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Nada ace
Dizzyingly cool.
January 16th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
Very effective. Glad I didn’t have anything alcoholic to drink tonight .
January 16th, 2024  
