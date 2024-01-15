Sign up
Photo 4311
discombobulate
what happens if you cross a penguin with a zebra?
yeah - i don't wanna know either...
better on black i think... with the snow falling 🥴
carry on!
(I should note that the prompt at 52F this week is black and white and i have no clue where to begin!)
15th January 2024
15th Jan 24
☠northy
ace
@northy
10
2
1
365
E-M5MarkIII
15th January 2024 9:12pm
silhouette
penguin
graphic
toy penguin
meeeeeeester penguin
ipad light
Nada
ace
Dizzyingly cool.
January 16th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
Very effective. Glad I didn’t have anything alcoholic to drink tonight .
January 16th, 2024
