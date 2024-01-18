Previous
Off the rails by northy
Photo 4312

Off the rails

A quick abstract-y shot from the train this afternoon… to fill a gap and as a submission to the black and white travel challenge…. Squeaking in under the deadline 🥴
18th January 2024 18th Jan 24

☠northy

@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
John Falconer
And well done with the and the deadline. photo
January 20th, 2024  
