Previous
Photo 4312
My favouritist subway station 😊
Made a quick pitstop this afternoon as I was headed to the station to catch a train to Montreal…
Taken with the oly and processed using LR mobile on my iPad on the train…. (I’ve gone laptop-free for this trip!!)
19th January 2024
19th Jan 24
3
3
☠northy
@northy
train
platform
museum
subway
subway-station
scenes-of-the-road
ipad-edit
Raymond Brettschneider
Loving the lines in this photo
January 19th, 2024
Suzanne
I like all the lines. Interesting about the use of Lightroom mobile
January 19th, 2024
Islandgirl
Oh I love this!
I use LR mobile as well!
January 19th, 2024
