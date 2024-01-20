Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4314
Look up!
Went for an early morning walk in the frigitidy that is Montreal just now…. Rather grey and dreary for the most part…. But I do like this building…. For the architecture challenge as well as the minimal challenge (which happens to be architecture)….
20th January 2024
20th Jan 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5477
photos
311
followers
44
following
1181% complete
View this month »
4307
4308
4309
4310
4311
4312
4313
4314
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
20th January 2024 8:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
architecture
,
building
,
perspective
,
montreal
,
minimalism
,
minimal
,
architecture-2
,
minimal-45
Lesley
ace
Ah yes - always look up! Excellent!
January 20th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close