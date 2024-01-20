Previous
Look up! by northy
Went for an early morning walk in the frigitidy that is Montreal just now…. Rather grey and dreary for the most part…. But I do like this building…. For the architecture challenge as well as the minimal challenge (which happens to be architecture)….
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Lesley ace
Ah yes - always look up! Excellent!
January 20th, 2024  
