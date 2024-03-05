Previous
The basilisk…. by northy
Photo 4360

The basilisk….

This is, in fact, a staple remover…. It has importance for reasons that would mean nothing to anyone other than me so i shall not relay them here…. Other than to say that this demon needed to be exorcised 🤣🤣🤣🤣

Carry on!



5th March 2024 5th Mar 24

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
1194% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise