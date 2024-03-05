Sign up
Discuss
Previous
Photo 4360
The basilisk….
This is, in fact, a staple remover…. It has importance for reasons that would mean nothing to anyone other than me so i shall not relay them here…. Other than to say that this demon needed to be exorcised 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Carry on!
5th March 2024
5th Mar 24
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Tags
snake
,
basilisk
,
staple-remover
,
mailing-tube
