Previous
Photo 4361
Liminal space (redux)
Another shot from Montreal….
6th March 2024
6th Mar 24
1
1
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5535
photos
309
followers
44
following
1194% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
2nd March 2024 8:46am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
window
,
montreal
,
liminal-space
Walks @ 7
ace
Well spotted and composed
March 7th, 2024
