Photo 4370
The road well-travelled…
The view from my office window shortly after 5pm today…. The magic about this is that it’s still light outside…. Between longer days and the time change, I’m getting to go home in daylight 😊…
15th March 2024
15th Mar 24
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Tags
sky
,
clouds
,
toronto
,
cityscape
