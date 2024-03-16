Sign up
Previous
Photo 4371
lost rabbit
actually - not lost... he's mine... i brought him along to be my subject...
the real question is - does this qualify as a "road"? i'm on the fence... i'd like to think it does, but...
will see if i can find a real road to pose the bunny on tonight... or more likely stupid early tomorrow morning...
(it matters because prompt on 52F is "road")
16th March 2024
16th Mar 24
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5546
photos
307
followers
43
following
1197% complete
4364
4365
4366
4367
4368
4369
4370
4371
3
4365
4366
4367
4368
4369
4370
4371
Views
15
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
16th March 2024 2:50pm
Tags
road
,
dark
,
rabbit
,
path
,
forest
,
darkness
,
52frames-2024-northy
