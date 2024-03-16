Previous
lost rabbit by northy
lost rabbit

actually - not lost... he's mine... i brought him along to be my subject...

the real question is - does this qualify as a "road"? i'm on the fence... i'd like to think it does, but...

will see if i can find a real road to pose the bunny on tonight... or more likely stupid early tomorrow morning...

(it matters because prompt on 52F is "road")
☠northy

@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
