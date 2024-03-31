Previous
the goat's nose... by northy
Photo 4386

the goat's nose...

this is a tiny piece of a much larger image... hence the rather pathetic image quality... anyhoo... another potential entry for the 52F prompt of minimalism...
31st March 2024 31st Mar 24

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
1201% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Delightful!
March 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise