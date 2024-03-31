Sign up
Previous
Photo 4386
the goat's nose...
this is a tiny piece of a much larger image... hence the rather pathetic image quality... anyhoo... another potential entry for the 52F prompt of minimalism...
31st March 2024
31st Mar 24
1
3
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5561
photos
307
followers
43
following
1201% complete
4379
4380
4381
4382
4383
4384
4385
4386
Views
20
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
31st March 2024 11:18am
Public
animal
,
zoo
,
goat
,
minimalism
,
minimal
,
northy-zoo
,
52framese-2024-northy
Corinne C
ace
Delightful!
March 31st, 2024
