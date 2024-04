It’s heeeeeeeeeeere! Single subject April is now on…. And i am, once again, picking a subject i can carry around with me…. We’ll see where Fang goes this month…. And whether I’m even able to stick with this challenge without resorting to taking a bunch of shots all on one day to fill the calendar 🥴For anyone interested, this is for the Single Subject April challenge…. Deets are here: