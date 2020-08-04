Sign up
Photo 584
more by accident than design...
playing around with the macro lens, some orange tissue paper and a fork... and this happened...
4th August 2020
4th Aug 20
1
1
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
3967
photos
404
followers
51
following
160% complete
577
578
579
580
581
582
583
584
581
3096
582
3097
3098
583
584
3099
Views
2
2
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
just because...
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
4th August 2020 6:45pm
Tags
reflection
,
macro
,
abstract
,
fork
,
what is this colour of which you speak
,
northy-fork
,
driven to abstraction
,
northy-abstract2020
,
abstactaug2020
Kristina
ace
Super cool! Would have never guessed that this was a fork and tissue paper
August 5th, 2020
