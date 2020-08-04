Previous
more by accident than design... by northy
Photo 584

more by accident than design...

playing around with the macro lens, some orange tissue paper and a fork... and this happened...
4th August 2020 4th Aug 20

☠northy

@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Kristina ace
Super cool! Would have never guessed that this was a fork and tissue paper
August 5th, 2020  
