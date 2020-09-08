Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 619
coming a little unglued...
this was the result of playing around in PS with the ocean ripple filter... no clue why it's call that... but this is the result... some additional layers and blending may have been involved... who can really say at this point?
8th September 2020
8th Sep 20
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
4040
photos
399
followers
51
following
169% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
just because...
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
30th August 2020 3:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chess
,
photoshop
,
pawn
,
ps
,
chess piece
,
30 days of pawn
Leave a Comment
