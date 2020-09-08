Previous
coming a little unglued... by northy
Photo 619

this was the result of playing around in PS with the ocean ripple filter... no clue why it's call that... but this is the result... some additional layers and blending may have been involved... who can really say at this point?
8th September 2020 8th Sep 20

☠northy

@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
