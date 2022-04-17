Previous
Next
Charles by northy
Photo 715

Charles

at least... i'm pretty sure it's Charles... the silverback gorilla at the Toronto Zoo... for this week's theme at 52Frames - extreme close-up (non macro)
17th April 2022 17th Apr 22

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
195% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise