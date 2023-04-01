Sign up
Photo 747
more tram... less people...
was out and about before the madding crowds and got one without people messing things up 🥴
1st April 2023
1st Apr 23
1
3
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5078
photos
331
followers
46
following
204% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
just because...
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
1st April 2023 1:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street
,
tram
,
lisbon
,
vacation
,
portugal
,
selective colour
,
vacay
,
scenesoftheroad
,
vacay-spring2023
Lin
ace
I'm all about the less people thing! Fav.
April 2nd, 2023
