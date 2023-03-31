Sign up
Photo 746
tram#28
a bit "trite".... but taking the #28 seems the thing to do in Lisbon, and everywhere you go they are selling its likeness in selective colour... so i thought i'd have a go at it 🥴
(exif off by 5 hours)
31st March 2023
31st Mar 23
1
1
739
740
741
742
743
744
745
746
743
4026
744
4027
745
4028
746
4029
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
just because...
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
31st March 2023 8:40am
Tags
street
,
tram
,
lisbon
,
vacation
,
trolley
,
selective colour
,
overdone
,
trope
,
trite
,
vacay
,
vacay-spring2023
,
when in lisbon
Sudo
Love the color pop..Faved
March 31st, 2023
