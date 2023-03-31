Previous
tram#28 by northy
Photo 746

tram#28

a bit "trite".... but taking the #28 seems the thing to do in Lisbon, and everywhere you go they are selling its likeness in selective colour... so i thought i'd have a go at it 🥴

(exif off by 5 hours)
31st March 2023 31st Mar 23

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
204% complete

Sudo
Love the color pop..Faved
March 31st, 2023  
