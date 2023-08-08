Previous
the hallway by northy
the hallway

this may be becoming an addiction 🥴

17 images of the hallway at work layered in PS using the hard light layer style... cropped and vibrance boosted in LR...

and for those who are wondering, no, i am not converting to colour... it's just an abstract thing...
8th August 2023

☠northy

@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Delwyn Barnett ace
Nice editing, nice result. I love playing with layers, you never know quite how it will turn out.
August 9th, 2023  
