Previous
Photo 795
the hallway
this may be becoming an addiction 🥴
17 images of the hallway at work layered in PS using the hard light layer style... cropped and vibrance boosted in LR...
and for those who are wondering, no, i am not converting to colour... it's just an abstract thing...
8th August 2023
8th Aug 23
1
1
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5263
photos
314
followers
44
following
217% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
just because...
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
8th August 2023 6:16pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
abstract
,
hallway
,
colour
,
etsooi
,
abducted by aliens
,
abstractaug2023
,
abstract-75
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Nice editing, nice result. I love playing with layers, you never know quite how it will turn out.
August 9th, 2023
