Photo 791
light leak
another one for abstract August... some 25 images of the windows sill... smooshed together in PS using the hard light layer style... carry on...
7th August 2023
7th Aug 23
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5258
photos
314
followers
44
following
216% complete
783
784
785
787
788
789
790
791
4151
4152
4153
4154
4155
790
4156
791
Views
8
Fav's
1
Album
just because...
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
7th August 2023 11:14am
photoshop
abstract
colour
abducted by aliens
abstractaug2023
abstract-75
