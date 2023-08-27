Previous
city on the edge of forever I by northy
city on the edge of forever I

this is 14 images shot from my window at work smooshed together in PS using the auto-blend feature

i'm posting a couple different takes on the same 14 shots... one in this album and the other in my main album in b&w...
27th August 2023 27th Aug 23

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
