silhouettes

some of the folks in our group along the 10 mile hike on Tuesday... this was near the beginning... we'd stopped at the first lake where legend has it there was a "Lady of the Lake" (the second lake was further along and not everyone went there... it was frigid cold but that didn't stop my son, one of the other hikers, and our two guides from taking a dip for bragging rights 🥴)...