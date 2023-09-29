bokeh-fest

for get pushed this week @dkbarnett challenged me to walk 10 steps from my front door in any direction and find something interesting to photograph, or something not necessarily interesting but will be interesting in a photograph...
this was taken this morning just by our hotel while we were still in Wales... the sun was beaming (something we really hadn't seen during our time there)... and the dew was sparkling nicely... i only had a few moments to shoot this as we needed to get to Carew Castle...