bokeh-fest by northy
Photo 826

bokeh-fest

for get pushed this week @dkbarnett challenged me to walk 10 steps from my front door in any direction and find something interesting to photograph, or something not necessarily interesting but will be interesting in a photograph...

this was taken this morning just by our hotel while we were still in Wales... the sun was beaming (something we really hadn't seen during our time there)... and the dew was sparkling nicely... i only had a few moments to shoot this as we needed to get to Carew Castle...
29th September 2023 29th Sep 23

@dkbarnett - here's one... i'll have to see what might prove interesting to shoot by our hotel in London... cheers!
September 29th, 2023  
Dianne
Well - you filled the brief! Looks good.
September 29th, 2023  
Granagringa ace
So incredibly seen and taken!
September 29th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
This turned out great.
September 29th, 2023  
