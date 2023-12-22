Sign up
Photo 843
perspective
an architecture shot... just because...
22nd December 2023
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
22nd December 2023 4:14pm
Tags
architecture
,
perspective
,
pov
,
architecture-2
Brigette
ace
Looks like a staircase direct to the sky 😍
December 23rd, 2023
Steve Chappell
ace
Nice
December 23rd, 2023
Babs
ace
Love it. fav.
December 23rd, 2023
